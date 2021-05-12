Vetoed Arizona sex education bill coming back with changes

PHOENIX (AP) — A contentious sex education bill that was vetoed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last month is being revived. The sponsor says she’s keeping increased parental notifications she calls “the heart” of the proposal. Stripped out are provisions that specifically targeted discussion of LGBTQ issues. Republican Sen. Nancy Barto says she worked with Ducey’s staff to identify and remove parts he considered problematic. Those include a provision preventing young students from being taught how to avoid or report sexual abuse. The revised bill still bans sex education classes before 5th grade and requires schools to get parental permission before teaching about historic events that involve sexuality.