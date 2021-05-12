West and rights groups accuse China of massive Uyghur crimes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Human rights groups and Western nations led by the United States, Britain and Germany are accusing China of massive crimes against the Uyghur minority and demanding unimpeded access for U.N. experts. The virtual meeting Wednesday was denounced by China as “politically motivated” and based on “lies.” China’s U.N. Mission sent notes to many of the U.N.’s 193 member nations last week urging them not to participate in the “anti-China event “ At the meeting, Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward called the situation in Xinjiang “one of the worst human rights crises of our time,” saying evidence points to Uyghur repression.