West Virginia capital’s relocation effort gets 60 applicants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — More than 60 people from 18 different states have applied to relocate to West Virginia’s capital city through a program incentivizing the move. The City of Charleston said in a statement Tuesday that the program was launched in April to attract full-time employed remote workers and those looking to fill high-demand jobs. Officials say the current applicant pool is made up of people who are looking for work or already work in sectors including technology, medicine and public works. Incentives for those who move to Charleston include $5,000 to go toward initial expenses, as well as mentorship, networking and membership opportunities once settled.