West Virginia Delegate Mick Bates switches from Dem to GOP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Democratic member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has switched to the Republican Party. Raleigh County Delegate Mick Bates changed his voter registration Wednesday. It increases the GOP’s supermajority in the House to 78 to 22. Bates is a physical therapist and small business owner who is in his fourth term in the House. He was born in Australia and is the son and grandson of coal miners. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw says the GOP welcomes Bates’ credentials and his experience as a small business owner to the party.