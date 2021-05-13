Bluefield doctor sentenced to prison time

ABINGDON, Va. (WVVA) -- A family medicine physician in Bluefield, Va. was sentenced to one month in prison on Wednesday.

Phillip Peterson, 64, was charged with misbranding Schedule II controlled substances to three individuals.

Peterson was a family medicine physician at Bluefield Family Medicine from December of 2014 to January of 2016. During this time, individuals that his staff referred to as "back door patients" would enter through the side door to pick up Schedule II controlled substance prescriptions.

These prescriptions were authorized by Peterson, but the individuals were not receiving exams or paying for office visits.

Evidence shows that the prescriptions listed for these patients were issued outside the usual course of professional practice.

The investigation of the case was conducted by Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Diversion Squad.