Bongino, Gowdy getting weekend shows on Fox News Channel

NEW YORK (AP) — Popular commentator Dan Bongino will be getting a weekly Saturday night program on Fox News Channel starting on June 5. Fox News Media made the announcement on Wednesday. Bongino has been rapidly growing in popularity as a commentator. As part of a new deal, the streaming service Fox Nation will also begin simulcasting Bongino’s weekday afternoon syndicated radio program. Fox also said that former South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy will begin hosting a 7 p.m. Eastern show on Sundays, putting him opposite “60 Minutes” on CBS. Fox also says it will air a two-hour panel discussion show on Saturday and Sundays starting in the late afternoon.