Chicago cat fleeing fire survives 5-story jump, walks off

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago cat may now have only eight lives after jumping out of a fifth-floor window to escape an apartment fire. Fire department personnel were taking a video of the exterior of the South Side high rise as firefighters were extinguishing the blaze when a black cat appeared through billowing smoke at a broken window. The fire-fleeing feline briefly tested the side of the building with its front paws, and then jumped. Onlookers gasped as the cat fell. But it missed a wall as it hurtled downward and instead landed on all four paws atop grass, where it bounced once and immediately ran away. The uninjured cat was seen later trying to get back into the building. No injuries were reported after the fire, which was confined to one apartment.