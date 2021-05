Class AAA All-State girl’s basketball teams released

(WVVA) - Six area girls have earned Class AAA All-State honors for their efforts in 2021.

PikeView junior Hannah Perdue landed on the First Team, averaging better than 26 points per game this season. Midland Trail senior Emily Dickerson finishes her career with a Second Team nod.

The Class AAA All-State girl's basketball teams, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, is as follows:

First Team

Marley Washenitz (Fairmont Senior/Jr.) (Co-captain)

Baylee Goines (Nitro/Sr.) (Co-captain)

Peyton Ilderton (Logan/Jr.)

Meredith Maier (Fairmont Senior/Jr.)

Amya Damon (Huntington St. Joe/Jr.)

Hannah Perdue (PikeView/Jr.)

Olivia Toland (North Marion/So.)

Karlie Denham (North Marion/Sr.)

Second Team

Marisa Horan (Wheeling Central/Sr.)

Taylor Maddox (Nitro/So.)

Victoria Sturm (Robert C. Byrd/Sr.) (Captain).

Alana Eves (Wayne/Sr.)

Emily Dickerson (Midland Trail/Sr.)

Meghan Taylor (Winfield/So.)

Kaitlyn Carson (North Marion/Jr.)

Reece Enochs (Oak Glen/Sr.)

Area Honorable Mention

Anyah Brown (PikeView), Alexis O'Dell (Nicholas County), Kierra Richmond (Shady Spring), Emily Suddreth (Independence)