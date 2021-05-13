Clinch Valley celebrates ‘National Hospital Week’

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - May 9th-15th is 'National Hospital Week.' It's a week to show your appreciation for the healthcare workers and hospitals in your community.

Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands is celebrating with bingo night, daily prizes, lunches, cake, ice cream and much more.

The CEO said this week is extra special after the year hospitals have had fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The dedication that they have, each and every day, putting themselves on the line," Peter Mulkey said. "Certainly when COVID started everyone was concerned, from healthcare workers all the way down, and they put themselves out there on the front lines so to speak, each and every day to take care of folks."

'National Hospital Week' runs through Saturday, so there's still time to show your appreciation!