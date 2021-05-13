Colleges pushed anew for reparations for slavery, racism

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Students and community activists from New England to the Deep South are demanding their colleges take more ambitious steps to atone for past sins amid the nation’s latest racial reckoning. Brown University students recently approved a resolution calling on the Rhode Island school to identify slave descendants and begin paying reparations. Meanwhile at the University of Georgia, activists want the school to contribute to citywide efforts to atone for an urban renewal project that destroyed a neighboring Black community in the 1960s. And at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., there’s growing dissatisfaction among some slave descendants about the Catholic institution’s much-lauded reparations efforts.