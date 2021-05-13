Concord crushes Wheeling in MEC Tournament opener

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountain Lions never trailed top-seeded Wheeling on Thursday, cruising to a 15-1 victory at Linda K. Epling Stadium.

Concord plated a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, but the Cardinals answered back with an RBI-ground rule double to cut the lead in half.

From there, however, it was all CU.

The Mountain Lions' 15 runs came on 16 hits from nine different batters. Catcher Nick Funk had a monster day at the dish, finishing 3-for-6 with six RBIs, including a home run. Richard Ortiz turned in three RBIs, while Zach Saryeldin and Evan Antonelli drove home a pair of runs each.

Trent Abernathy was lights out on the mound for Concord. He tossed a complete game, allowing just five hits and one earned run while striking out nine batters.

Wheeling's lone RBI came from Luis Dominguez.

Concord will face the University of Charleston in its next MEC Tournament contest on Friday night. The Golden Eagles took care of West Liberty, 18-1, in its tournament opener.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium.