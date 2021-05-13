Ex-UK PM Cameron grilled over links to bankrupt finance firm

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister David Cameron says he never suspected that a financial services company he lobbied for would go under, threatening thousands of jobs at a steel firm it helped finance. Cameron was summoned to answer lawmakers’ questions about his efforts to win government funds for Greensill Capital, which collapsed in March. Its bankruptcy forced the owner of Liberty Steel, which employs about 5,000 people, to seek a British government bailout. Cameron told Parliament’s Treasury Committee he had “no sense at all” that the company was in danger. Cameron’s involvement with Greensill has spurred inquiries into political lobbying in Britain. Cameron said he had “abided by the rules that were in place. But rules alone are never enough.”