EXPLAINER: Ohio offers $1M weekly prize as vaccine incentive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement of a weekly $1 million prize to entice Ohioans to get coronavirus vaccines is raising questions and objections. Some Republican and Democratic lawmakers say it isn’t appropriate to use federal pandemic dollars for the lottery, which also will provide five full-ride college scholarships to vaccinated young people. The Republican governor says people may think it’s a waste of money or that he’s crazy. But he says the real waste is a loss of life to the virus now that the vaccine is available. President Joe Biden’s senior COVID-19 advisor, Andy Slavitt, says anything that draws attention to vaccines is a good thing.