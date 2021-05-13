Feds provide $7.4B for public health; school nurses in plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government is providing $7.4 billion to expand the nation’s public health capacity by hiring school nurses to vaccinate kids and creating a service corps around health care as well as bolstering traditional disease detection efforts. Biden administration coronavirus testing coordinator Carole Johnson said it’s part of a strategy to respond to immediate needs in the COVID-19 pandemic while also investing to break the cycle of ‘boom and bust’ financing that traditionally has hampered U.S. response to health emergencies.