Few showers/storms possible into Friday, drier & sunny by Saturday

Into this evening, a few showers could pop up, mainly before sundown. Most will be dry though, and we'll otherwise stay mainly clear and chilly overnight with lows again in the 30s and 40s. Frost could be possible in spots, so protect any sensitive plants!

Friday looks very similar to Thursday. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s, and a few spotty showers/thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. We look to clear out Friday night with lows in the 30s and 40s again.

High pressure will take control of our weather pattern for the first part of the weekend. Saturday is looking nice, with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temps in the mid to upper 60s for most. An isolated stray shower/sprinkle can't be ruled out all together late Saturday afternoon, but most will stay rain free.

We'll be a bit cooler and unsettled again as a warm front moves in Sunday, bringing more cloud cover and areas of showers and thunderstorms (but still very hit-or-miss in nature). We'll start to warm up into next week...make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!