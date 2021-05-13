First Lady, actress Jennifer Garner visit W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) As the country learned of the CDC's decision to lift the mask recommendation for those vaccinated on Thursday, the First Lady was just landing in West Virginia. She brought with her one of West Virginia's biggest stars, actress Jennifer Garner, to deliver the message to students at Capital High School.



The students were among the first in the state to be vaccinated after a decision on Wednesday to approve the Pfizer shot for those between the ages of 12 and 18.



"Young people that I meet inspire me so much," the First Lady said. "They believe they can make the world a better place and they live that optimism with their actions."



In an effort to urge more young people to get the shot, Garner said she would be getting two of her own children vaccinated next week.



"We are so thrilled to be getting back to normal. It's so exciting. I can't believe I'm looking at all of the maskless faces. We owe that to President Biden and in large part Governor Justice."



For those who could finally take off their mask, it was a day of celebration and a little bit of fun.



"We have a lot of work ahead to get COVID crushed and getting kids in school ready to learn," said Garner. "I'm looking forward to working with Democrats, Republicans, and even Senator Manchin."



Seventy students between the ages of 12 and 18 were vaccinated at Capital High School on Thursday.