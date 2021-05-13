Flores scores first MLS goal, DC United keeps Fire winless

WASHINGTON (AP) — Edison Flores scored his first MLS goal in the seventh minute and D.C. United beat the Chicago Fire 1-0. D.C. United snapped a three-game losing streak. Chicago is winless through the first five matches of a season for the second time in club history. The Fire have not scored in three consecutive games. Flores, a designated player from Peru in his second season with D.C. United, heading home Adrien Pérez’s pass to the top of the six-yard box. Julian Gressel nearly gave D.C. United a 2-0 lead in the 21st minute but his shot hit the crossbar. D.C. United goalkeeper Jon Kempin made his first MLS start since June 29, 2019.