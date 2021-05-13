Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Pocahontas County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast

Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The threat for frost and freezing

temperatures is highest in hollows and outlying sheltered

valleys, away from rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that

have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover

above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

