Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures around 30 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast
Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The threat for frost and freezing
temperatures is highest in hollows and outlying sheltered
valleys, away from rivers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that
have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover
above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&