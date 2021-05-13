Freeze Warning until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Pocahontas County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s.

* WHERE…Southeast Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph, Southeast

Randolph and Northwest Pocahontas Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The lowest temperatures will occur in

protected and sheltered valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Tender plants and outdoor pipes should be kept protected from the

cold early this morning.

&&