Freeze Warning until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Freeze Warning until THU 9:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s.
* WHERE…Southeast Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph, Southeast
Randolph and Northwest Pocahontas Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The lowest temperatures will occur in
protected and sheltered valleys.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Tender plants and outdoor pipes should be kept protected from the
cold early this morning.
&&