Frost Advisory from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as lows as 35 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,

northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,

southeast, southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The threat for frost is highest in hollows

and outlying sheltered valleys, away from rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&