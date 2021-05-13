Frost Advisory from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Nicholas County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as lows as 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,
southeast, southern and western West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The threat for frost is highest in hollows
and outlying sheltered valleys, away from rivers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
