Frost Advisory until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Frost Advisory until THU 9:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Western Greenbrier County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…In Virginia, Rockbridge, Bath and Tazewell Counties.
In West Virginia, Summers, Western Greenbrier, Mercer and
Eastern Greenbrier Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&