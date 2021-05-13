Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Updated
Last updated today at 4:43 am
4:00 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Greenbrier

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Western Greenbrier County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…In Virginia, Rockbridge, Bath and Tazewell Counties.
In West Virginia, Summers, Western Greenbrier, Mercer and
Eastern Greenbrier Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

wvvaweather

More Stories

Skip to content