Frost Advisory until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Western Greenbrier County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…In Virginia, Rockbridge, Bath and Tazewell Counties.

In West Virginia, Summers, Western Greenbrier, Mercer and

Eastern Greenbrier Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&