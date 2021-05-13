Frost Advisory until THU 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as the lower to mid 30s were

allowing frost formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,

northeast Kentucky, and much of West Virginia.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The greatest frost development will occur

in protected and sheltered valleys. However, in some cases,

frost wa also forming on hilltops, and dew formed in valleys

before the surface temperature got low enough for frost.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Tender plants should be kept protected from the cold early this

morning.

&&