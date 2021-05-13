Skip to Content

Husband of ex-DA avoids jail time in Los Angeles gun case

5:49 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey will avoid jail time and instead enter a diversion program after pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter members who demonstrated outside the couple’s home. David Lacey faced three misdemeanor charges of assault with a firearm in the March 2, 2020, incident, which occurred the day before his wife faced a contentious primary race. The Los Angeles Times on Thursday reported the judge’s approval of David Lacey’s request to enter a diversion program. If he performs community service and attends anger management and gun safety classes, his case will be dismissed. His lawyer says he was protecting his family.

