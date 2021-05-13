ICYMI: ‘In Focus’ highlights WV’s 2021 legislative session

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - The 60-day 2021 legislative session in Charleston, West Virginia wrapped up on April 10. In case you missed it (ICYMI), WVVA interviewed several state legislators and a local business leader about topics of interest during this year's session. This interview aired on WVVA's Sunday morning show 'In Focus.'

Guests included state senator Stephen Baldwin, a Democrat representing the 10th district; state senator Rollan Roberts, a Republican representing the 9th district; state senator Chandler Swope, a Republican representing the 6th district; and John O'Neal, the executive director of the Development Authority of Mercer County.

'In Focus' is a show about people and events in the Two Virginias. If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/producer Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com.