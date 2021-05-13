Johnson ‘anxious’ over rise of Indian virus variant in UK

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he’s “anxious” about the rise in the U.K. of the coronavirus variant first identified in India. A closely-monitored study of coronavirus infections in England has found that the variant of the virus is becoming more prevalent ahead of the next big easing of the lockdown. In its latest assessment published Thursday, Imperial College London said overall cases have fallen to their lowest level since last August following a strict lockdown and a successful rollout of vaccines. The so-called REACT study found that the Indian variant was identified in 7.7% of the 127,000 cases tested between April 15 and May 3.