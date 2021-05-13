Judge weighing relevance of Ahmaud Arbery’s mental health

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge is resuming a hearing on legal motions in the murder case of three men facing a fall trial in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley planned Thursday to revisit defense attorneys’ push for permission to show the trial jury evidence involving Arbery’s mental health. They argue mental illness could have played a role in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying. Prosecutors object, saying it’s a ploy by defense lawyers to blame Arbery for his own death. Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man in a pickup truck as he ran past their home just outside the port city of Brunswick. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, is also charged.