Legionella bacteria no longer at West Virginia hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials at a West Virginia hospital say recent tests show bacteria that causes the severe form of pneumonia known as Legionnaires’ disease is no longer found at the state-run facility. The bacteria was detected two weeks ago during routine testing in two sinks in the administration building at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington. The sinks were in a CEO restroom and a former Human Resources break room in a basement. The building did not house patients. The hospital has replaced all of its faucets, a hot water heater and installed a recirculation pump. Legionnaire’s disease is spread by inhaling droplets from contaminated water sources.