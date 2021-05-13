Local school districts plan COVID-19 vaccine clinics for 12-15 year olds

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The FDA approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15 year olds on Monday. Wednesday, a CDC advisory panel voted to recommend the vaccine for that age group. Now, local school districts are preparing to offer clinics.

Tazewell County Public Schools has already offered clinics for 16-18 year olds. The school district said it's waiting for the go-ahead from the Virginia Department of Health to hold a vaccine clinic for teens but hopes to do so before the end of May.

Mercer County Public Schools said it sent home consent forms last week. The district has already ordered over 200 vaccines and hopes to host a clinic in the coming weeks.

McDowell County Schools is prepared to offer the vaccine to students 12 and up. The district posted the following contact information on its Facebook page:

"Mount View High School- Santana Blankenship- 304-436-4657

River View High School- Selena Blevins- 304-967-7480

Sandy River Middle School- Angel Stacy- 304-938-2407

Southside K8- Paige Cooper- 304-875-2283"

Wyoming County Schools will host clinics on Wednesday, May 19th and Friday, May 21st at Westside High School. To sign up, contact your child's school.

Monroe County Schools posted a survey on its Facebook page for those interested.

Greenbrier County Schools hosted a clinic on Thursday. According to Facebook, the district plans to host another clinic next Thursday, May 20th.