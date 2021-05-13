Miami TV crew attacked filming fight on South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a television news crew was attacked while filming a fight that broke out in Miami Beach. CBS4 reporter Bobeth Yates and photojournalist Ebenezer Mends were in South Beach Wednesday night reporting a story about recent unruly behavior. They started filming as a fight broke out. Several men asked Mends to stop. One is seen pushing the camera. Police say the camera equipment was damaged. Two men were arrested and charged with criminal mischief and battery. Earlier, Miami Beach commissioners voted to restrict early-morning alcohol sales to control similar problems. Starting May 22, last call will be 2 a.m.