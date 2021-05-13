Millions lose power after Taiwan power plant failure

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An equipment failure has caused an outage at a power plant in southern Taiwan, triggering rolling blackouts across the island affecting millions of people. The outage in Kaohsiung trapped at least one person in an elevator and disrupted a daily briefing being given by government officials on the island’s pandemic situation. The government-run electric company, Taipower, launched the rolling blackouts at 3 p.m. and said emergency repairs were underway. It said the outages affected 8.46 million households. President Tsai Ing-wen issued a statement saying that “everyone can rest assured” and that the government was handling the situation.