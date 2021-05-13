Mix of sun and clouds; stray showers possible Thursday

High pressure keeps most of the area dry and calm today. A weak upper level disturbance will try to spark a few showers, but most remain dry. Mix of sun and clouds expected today.

Temperatures remain cooler than normal. This morning temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. May witness a little frost to get your day started. Frost Advisories remain active until 9AM.

The Freeze Warning for Pocahontas county will continue until 9AM.

We warm into the 60s for most with a few upper 50s mixed in. If a stray shower happens expect it to be in the evening.

Overnight we are expecting dry conditions with passing clouds. Temperatures again will fall into the 30s and 40s. Frost potential is low, but not completely zero since temperatures are still cool and we are expecting calm conditions overnight. Friday night into Saturday morning the same conditions will be spotted. If worried keep your plants protected for the next few nights.

A better chance for more rain moves in tomorrow, but we aren't expecting anything widespread. Scattered showers will pop in during the afternoon and evening. An isolated rumble of thunder or two are possible. Storms will not be strong or severe. Eventually rain will taper off Friday night.

Weekend looks warmer with temperatures in the 60s for most with a few 70s. Any outdoor plans? Saturday will be the best day with mostly sunny skies. A stray shower is possible, but a better chance for rain and even a few storms moves in Sunday. Still not expecting anything widespread! We look more unsettled (and warmer!) next week.

Catch me on WVVA from 5-7AM and at noon!