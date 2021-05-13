New circuit judge in Kanawha being sworn in next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say a West Virginia family court judge will be sworn in next week as a circuit judge. A statement from the West Virginia Supreme Court says Family Court Judge Kenneth Ballard will be sworn in Monday as a circuit judge in Kanawha County. Supreme Court Justice John Hutchison will deliver the oath of office. Attendance is limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the event will be livestreamed on Ballard’s Facebook page. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Ballard to the 13th Judicial Circuit after Judge Tod Kaufman retired in March.