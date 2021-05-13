North Carolina is king and queen of NCAA lacrosse tourneys

North Carolina is king and queen of the hill for the Division I men’s and women’s lacrosse championships. Play begins after a one-year break because of the pandemic, with the Tar Heels holding both top seeds. The other seven seeds on the men’s side are Duke, Maryland, reigning NCAA champion Virginia, Georgetown, Notre Dame, Denver and Lehigh. The other seeded teams among the women are Northwestern, Syracuse, Boston College, Notre Dame, Florida, Duke and Stony Brook. The women begin play Friday and the men on Saturday.