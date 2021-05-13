Prosecutor: No charges against Kansas deputy who shot woman

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prosecutor says no criminal charges will be filed against a Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a woman who refused to pull over during a high-speed chase that began over a wrong license plate on a vehicle. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett on Thursday released his final report concluding that the deputy is immune from prosecution in the December 2019 death of 51-year-old Deborah Lee Arbuckle. Bennett determined the deputy fired his weapon to stop what he perceived to be a threat of bodily injury to himself and his fellow deputies.