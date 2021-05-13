Putin: school shooting in Kazan ‘has shaken all of us’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says the deadly school shooting in Kazan “has shaken” the country and ordered the government to revise school security protocols and tighten control over civilian gun ownership. A gunman on Tuesday morning attacked a school in Kazan, a city 430 miles (700 kilometers) east of Moscow, sending students hiding under their desks or running out of the building. Nine people — seven students and two school employees — were killed, more than 20 others were hospitalized with injuries. Putin said Thursday that to prevent attacks like the one in Kazan, authorities need to “seriously raise the requirements for civilian gun owners and tighten control over civilian gun circulation.”