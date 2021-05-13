Raleigh County drug roundup nets nearly a dozen suspects
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes task force made nearly a dozen drug arrests on Thursday.
Eleven suspects have been apprehended with several more outstanding.
Those arrested on Thursday include:
Michael Wallace for two counts of Delivery
Linda Lusk for two counts of Delivery
John Blankenship for two counts of Delivery
Stephen Hunt for three counts of Delivery
Matthew Bragg for three counts of Delivery
Brandon Morris for one count of Delivery
Brian Nowajewski for three counts of Delivery
Jerry Cook for two counts of Delivery
Carlos Blevins for Possession with Intent to Deliver
Bobbie Williams for two counts of Delivery.
Several arrests are still pending.