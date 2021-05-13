Raleigh County drug roundup nets nearly a dozen suspects

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes task force made nearly a dozen drug arrests on Thursday.



Eleven suspects have been apprehended with several more outstanding.



Those arrested on Thursday include:



Michael Wallace for two counts of Delivery

Linda Lusk for two counts of Delivery

John Blankenship for two counts of Delivery

Stephen Hunt for three counts of Delivery

Matthew Bragg for three counts of Delivery

Brandon Morris for one count of Delivery

Brian Nowajewski for three counts of Delivery

Jerry Cook for two counts of Delivery

Carlos Blevins for Possession with Intent to Deliver

Bobbie Williams for two counts of Delivery.



Several arrests are still pending.