State Street Corporation to pay $115M criminal penalty

BOSTON (AP) — State Street Corporation has agreed to pay a $115 million criminal penalty to resolve charges that it schemed to defraud clients by secretly overcharging some of its customers for as long as 17 years, federal investigators said Thursday. All told, the Massachusetts-based global financial services company defrauded its customers to the tune of more than $290 million, investigators said. Company officials said they regret the overcharges and have agreed to fully reimburse victims of the misconduct for amounts they were overcharged. The company said it will continue to invest significant resources to “improve and strengthen invoicing processes, controls and governance.”