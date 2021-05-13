Tim Tebow, Tennessee gov unveil anti-human trafficking push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former NFL player Tim Tebow is teaming up with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in a multimillion-dollar partnership to fight human trafficking. Tebow is expecting $1.2 million in state funding for his foundation in the upcoming Tennessee state budget. The budget earmarks more than $5 million combined to Tebow’s organization and others to combat human trafficking. Tebow said the funding will help a ministry within the Tim Tebow Foundation that helps build safe homes in the state alongside other funded organizations. The rest of the funding includes $3.5 million to End Slavery Tennessee, $600,000 to the Tennessee Anti-Slavery Alliance and $100,000 to Thistle Farms.