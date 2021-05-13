Two injured after tractor-trailer overturns on I-77





PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Several Mercer County residents are still without power after an early-morning tractor-trailer crash.

According to Police, the semi was traveling southbound on Interstate 77 when it crashed around 6:30 AM near milemarker 11. The crash caused the truck to leave the Interstate, overturning on an embankment near Athens Road and hitting a power pole.

Two people were inside the truck, according to officials. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Appalachian Power's Outage Map, 55 customers in the area are still without electricity as of 10:15 AM.

Stick with WVVA for further developments.