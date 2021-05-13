UK apologizes for 1971 Belfast deaths; families want more

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. government minister has stood before lawmakers and formally apologized for the killing of 10 civilians during unrest in Belfast half a century ago, as Britain and Northern Ireland struggle to come to terms with the events of the past. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told the House of Commons Thursday that the government “profoundly regrets and is truly sorry’’ for the events in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast in 1971. A coroner’s court ruled Tuesday that the nine men and one women killed by British troops were innocent victims who weren’t threatening soldiers at the time they were shot.