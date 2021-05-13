Unique, exhausting season reaches finale with FCS title game

Unique, exhausting season reaches finale with FCS title gameNew
The Football Championship Subdivision season finally comes to a close this weekend when South Dakota State faces Sam Houston for the national championship. Players and coaches alike say it has been mentally exhausting. There was the constant specter of a sudden shutdown for coronovirus protocols, and a significant loss of revenue. Dozens of games were canceled and some leagues didn’t play at all. For the players who stuck with it, a chance at a title seems to be worth it.