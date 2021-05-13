‘Vexatious’ debt claim against UK PM Boris Johnson removed

LONDON (AP) — A court order naming British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as owing an unpaid debt is no longer on the books. It comes a day after Johnson’s office called the debt allegation “totally without merit.” An October 2020 county court judgment uncovered by Private Eye magazine named Boris Johnson of 10 Downing St. in London as owing 535 pounds ($755). A separate file showed the claim was made by an Yvonne Hobbs for “defamation.” Johnson’s office called the claim “vexatious and spurious” and said it wold appeal for it to be struck out. On Thursday a court official said there was no longer a county court judgment in the case.