Video shows San Diego police repeatedly punching Black man

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A video shot by a bystander shows San Diego police officers repeatedly punching a man in the face, head and leg after tackling him to the ground in the upscale neighborhood of La Jolla, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Thursday. Nicole Bansal told the newspaper she witnessed the arrest around 9 a.m. Wednesday and decided to record it with her cellphone. San Diego Police Department spokesman Lt. Shawn Takeuchi says in a statement the man ignored orders from officers after they saw him urinating in public. He said the internal affairs unit is investigating the incident, including reviewing body-worn camera footage.