When will COVID-19 vaccines be widely available globally?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Experts say it could be 2023 or later before COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in some countries. The United States and Israel are among the nations where about half or more of the population has gotten at least one shot. But less than 1% of people have been vaccinated in countries such as Pakistan and Venezuela. The differences reflect factors including purchasing power and domestic production capacity. COVAX, a coalition working to ensure global vaccine access, is behind schedule due partly to export bans and stockpiling by some countries. In April, Duke University researchers said many countries would not be able to reach 60% coverage until 2023 or later.