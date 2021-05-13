Wins by Tazewell, Oak Hill highlight Thursday baseball action

(WVVA) - It was a busy night for baseball in both of the Virginias on Thursday, as the Bulldogs and Red Devils force early endings to their respective games.

Tazewell started slowly against Graham at Bowen Field, but wracked up the runs late to defeat the G-Men 16-4 in six innings.

Up in Oak Hill, Beckley's defense kept them in the game, but the Red Devils would collect a 10-0 shutout victory in five innings.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES:

Lebanon 10, Richlands 0

Shady Spring 13, Greenbrier West 2

Westside 13, Wyoming East 6

Charleston Catholic 3, Midland Trail 1

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Graham 11, Tazewell 10

Lebanon 9, Richlands 5

Shady Spring 15, Oak Hill 0

Herbert Hoover 6, Nicholas Co. 0