Woodrow’s Cornett, Dodd to run with Concord

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A pair of Flying eagles sat together on Thursday to sign their Letters of Intent to continue their cross country and track careers with Concord University.

Madison Cornett and Justin Dodd will both continue their athletic and academic careers with the Mountain Lions this fall.

Both have been part of the success at Woodrow Wilson over the last few seasons and both share a similar feeling of excitement for their next step.

"It's crazy -- my freshman year -- I wouldn't even think about running," Cornett said. "I wasn't into running until my tenth grade year. So, to just be able to continue it through college is just amazing."

"[The] coaching for sure -- it's a lot of the same dynamic -- similar to what we have here at Woodrow," Dodd said. "It feels pretty good, you know. It's something I wanted to do for a while now -- to get it over with feels pretty good."

Cornett plans to run cross country and longer track events, while Dodd will run cross country and the 800m race in track at CU.

Cornett hopes to study environmental science, while Dodd will study biology.