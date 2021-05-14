Afghan police say Kabul mosque bombing kills 12 worshipers

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan police say the death toll in a bombing that ripped through a mosque in northern Kabul during Friday prayers has jumped to 12. Spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz says the imam of the mosque was among the dead, adding that another 15 people were wounded. The bomb exploded as prayers had begun. No one claimed responsibility for the bombing, but initial police investigations suggest the Imam may have been the target, Faramarz said.